West Haven, Hempstead Receive First Audubon 'Share The Shore' Awards For Bird Protection

Connecticut and New York Audubon Societies recognized two communities for their efforts in protecting shore birds.

The first “Share the Shore Awards” went to West Haven, Connecticut, and the Town of Hempstead on Long Island.

The region is home to a variety of birds that make their nests right on the beach — but they need extra help in the summer time with the heavy beach traffic.

Anne Heck is with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services. She said shore birds like piping plover face constant threats, including, “development, artificial stabilization of beach habitat, disturbance by humans and pets.”

Piping plover, American oystercatcher and least terns are federally protected species that reside on our region’s coasts. Climate change and sea level rise are long-term threats that will affect where the birds make their nests.