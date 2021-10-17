-
For the last 5 years, former President Donald Trump redefined the Republican Party on a national level. Now, after a tumultuous 2020 election and an…
-
-
Former Connecticut Republican Party chair Dick Foley died Saturday. He was 71.Foley was a longtime Republican operative who began his career in the 1970s…
-
Suffolk County Republicans have not only held on to their state and congressional districts, but reclaimed several seats lost to Democratic freshmen in…
-
New York’s delegation to the Republican National Convention is in the national spotlight for casting the votes to put Donald Trump over the top for the…
-
Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina used a keynote address at a Connecticut Republican fundraiser in Stamford Tuesday night to take on…
-
Danbury, Connecticut Mayor Mark Boughton’s gubernatorial campaign said on Tuesday its collected more than the 8,190 signatures needed to get Shelton Mayor…
-
Connecticut’s Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy responded on Wednesday to his Republican opponent Tom Foley’s accusation that state spending on schools…
-
Connecticut’s Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy and his leading Republican challenger Tom Foley are taking shots at each other following their party…
-
Connecticut Republicans have endorsed Greenwich Businessman Tom Foley as their candidate to challenge Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy in this year’s…