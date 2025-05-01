CT House GOP propose a $54.4 billion state budget plan

The Connecticut House Republican minority wants a say in state budget negotiations.

On Thursday they announced a $54.4 billion alternative to the $55.5 billion two-year plan approved by the Democratic majority last week.

Unlike Democrats, the GOP’s "Reality Check Budget" stays below the state’s spending cap, said House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora.

It reduces the size and cost of government and freezing state employee pay increases, he said.

“People that have businesses in this state realize that the economy has been soft for well over a year.” Candelora said.

“Democrats just want to blame President Trump’s tariffs. We sort of see a bigger challenge ahead of us. And that’s why we are not going to spend up to these caps,” he said.

Democratic leaders pushed back on the GOP plan.

Despite lower than anticipated corporate and sales tax revenue, the state is projecting a $2.3 billion budget surplus this year, its second highest in history, said House Speaker Matt Ritter.

“We should have money to spend for some pretty big priorities above where the governor was,” he said.

"And if Republicans want to chip in some ideas, we are all ears," Ritter said. "But just cutting a lot of people, not giving raises to people who are entitled to them through negotiations, I’m not sure that’s an honest answer to it."

Lawmakers are negotiating a final budget agreement with Governor Ned Lamont. He announced his $55 billion two-year plan in February. An agreement is expected before the session ends in June.

