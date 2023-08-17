© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Republicans are concerned Connecticut's 2035 electric vehicle mandate is too ambitious

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published August 17, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT
Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly and House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora raise concerns outside the State Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 16 over the Lamont administration’s plan to enact new emissions mandates that require all new passenger vehicle sales to be electric by 2035.
CT GOP
Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly and House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora raise concerns outside the State Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 16 over the Lamont administration’s plan to enact new emissions mandates that require all new passenger vehicle sales to be electric by 2035.

Connecticut’s 2004 Clean Cars Act, which was signed into law by Republican Governor John Rowland, requires the state to adopt California emissions standards.

In line with that, the state Department of Energy and Environment Protection implemented new regulations last month that would electrify the state fleet by 2035 and prohibit the procurement of diesel-powered buses after January 2024.

Connecticut is not ready for the new state environmental regulations that require the rapid adoption of electric vehicles, said legislative leaders in the Republican minority.

Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly, R-Stratford, said California emissions standards are too radical for Connecticut. “The legislature is the body that needs to be vested with this decision, not California,” he said.

“The legislature needs to weigh in on something as substantial and significant as that is going to change the way we move around our state and the face of our transportation,” Kelly added.

Democrats said it’s too late to revisit a law that passed with overwhelming bipartisan support nearly 10 years ago.

“There are state’s surrounding us that have adopted these regulations as well to move toward cleaner air, including Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island is in the midst of writing their regulations, New Jersey, Vermont,” said state Senator Christine Cohen, D-Guilford, who is the Senate Chair of the Transportation Committee.

The public comment period on the mandates remains open until Aug. 23. The lawmakers urged residents to send comments and questions to the state agency. A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 9:00 a.m. via Zoom.

Tags
Connecticut News Clean AirElectric VehiclesElectric carsConn. Department of Energy and Environmental ProtectionKevin KellyNed LamontDemocratsGOPConnecticut General Assembly
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma