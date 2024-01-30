Senate GOP offers alternative to CT's proposed 2035 EV mandate

Connecticut Senate Republicans have proposed a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the state, without requiring an electric vehicle mandate supported by the Democratic majority.

The proposal calls for incentives to promote consumer adoption of electric vehicles without a ban on gasoline vehicles by 2035, which would be costly for Connecticut families who cannot afford homes with EV chargers, said Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly.

“It is possible to make Connecticut cleaner and greener. And it is possible to do that without onerous government mandates which hurt our most vulnerable residents,” Kelly said.

The GOP proposal also calls for the use of federal infrastructure money to help build out the state’s EV charging infrastructure.

Kelly said the hope is that the GOP plan will help start a discussion during the upcoming legislative session as lawmakers consider the 2035 EV mandate.

The mandate, which conforms to California's emissions policy, is supported by Governor Ned Lamont and the leaders of the Democratic majority.

This year’s legislative session begins next week.