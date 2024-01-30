© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We apologize… 90.1 FM is operating on reduced power due to a technical issue. We’re working to repair it asap.

Senate GOP offers alternative to CT's proposed 2035 EV mandate

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published January 30, 2024 at 4:23 PM EST
A Tesla vehicle receives a charge at a charging station.
Mike Stewart
/
AP
A Tesla vehicle receives a charge at a charging station.

Connecticut Senate Republicans have proposed a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the state, without requiring an electric vehicle mandate supported by the Democratic majority.

The proposal calls for incentives to promote consumer adoption of electric vehicles without a ban on gasoline vehicles by 2035, which would be costly for Connecticut families who cannot afford homes with EV chargers, said Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly.

“It is possible to make Connecticut cleaner and greener. And it is possible to do that without onerous government mandates which hurt our most vulnerable residents,” Kelly said.

The GOP proposal also calls for the use of federal infrastructure money to help build out the state’s EV charging infrastructure.

Kelly said the hope is that the GOP plan will help start a discussion during the upcoming legislative session as lawmakers consider the 2035 EV mandate.

The mandate, which conforms to California's emissions policy, is supported by Governor Ned Lamont and the leaders of the Democratic majority.

This year’s legislative session begins next week.
Tags
Connecticut News Electric carsNed LamontKevin KellyConnecticut General AssemblyConnecticut SenateGOPgreenhouse gas emissions
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma