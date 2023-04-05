DeLauro rejects GOP proposal to cut spending on food insecurity

According to the DataHaven Community Wellbeing Survey, 34% of Latino residents, 25% of Black residents, and 11% of white residents reported food insecurity in Connecticut. 17% of total respondents said they struggled with food insecurity in 2022.

U.S Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) called on her Republican colleagues to reconsider a proposed 22% cut to federal funding for food insecurity programs on Wednesday.

U.S. House Republican leaders have proposed changes to fiscal year 2024 discretionary spending. They want to reduce the 2024 budget to be the same enacted level as the 2022 budget.

DeLauro visited food delivery company LifeBridge Services in New Haven, which serves elderly residents, to highlight the importance of continued federal support.

“We need to mobilize in our city, in our communities, in our state, to talk about how these cuts are really unacceptable,” DeLauro said. “And what we're going to need to do is to fight for them. And I'm not shy.”

DeLauro said 95,000 Connecticut residents would be stripped of their food assistance if the cuts were made.

Connecticut Foodshare CEO Jason Jakubowski said companies like his rely on government funding to bring meals to people who need them.

“We have plenty of food in the United States of America,” Jakubowski said. “The problem is not that we don't have enough food, there is ample food in this country. The problem is getting it to the people that need it, and getting access to that food.”

Jakubowski and DeLauro called on the federal government to consider incentives like the child tax credit to lessen the burden on families.

According to a DataHaven report, food insecurity in Connecticut nearly doubled last year due to the end of pandemic support. DeLauro said that number will continue to rise if the government cuts funding.