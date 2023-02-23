© 2023 WSHU
Long Island News

Suffolk County GOP nominate Ed Romaine to run for county executive

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST
Romaine_Brookhaven_200914.jpg
J.D. Allen
/
WSHU

The Suffolk County Republican Committee nominate Ed Romaine as their candidate for county executive this November. His likely opponent is businessman and former prosecutor David Calone.

Ed Romaine has had a long political career as a county legislator, county clerk, and Brookhaven Town Supervisor. He has positioned himself as an environmental advocate and fiscal conservative.

He will likely face David Calone, who has already raised nearly $1 million in campaign funding and received the nod from party bosses. Calone has never won elected office, though he has vied for a position in Congress, district attorney, and a judgeship. Calone is a former federal prosecutor who served on Suffolk’s planning board and was a LIPA board member for several years.

November's election will replace Steve Bellone, who is term-limited after 12 years in office.

Ed Romaine Suffolk County GOP
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, and a National Murrow. He was also a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists and Third Coast Director’s Choice Award.
