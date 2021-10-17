-
New York Governor Kathy Hochul wants dispatchers and communications workers to be classified as first responders. This month, she made that happen.Last…
-
First responders in New York are relieved that the latest U.S. spending bill stops the federal auction of their radio frequencies.The Federal…
-
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says New York City will have to cover a $4 million shortfall to a program that helps 9/11 first responders pay for…
-
Wednesday was the first anniversary of the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund’s permanent reauthorization. It guarantees that those poisoned by…
-
The health effects of COVID-19 pose an extra danger to people with underlying health conditions — like the thousands of workers who sprang into action on…
-
Small town first responders are among those on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. WSHU’s Davis Dunavin reports on how one Connecticut fire…
-
Police and emergency services on Long Island say they need more protective gear like masks and gloves to handle the coronavirus crisis. They see a strong…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is extending the deadline for workers seeking lost wages and medical benefits from their involvement in the rescue,…
-
Long Island has the only memorial in the country that honors the first responders who have died from 9/11 related illnesses in the years since - three, 6…