© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Almost 25 years after 9/11, some first responders still have PTSD

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published July 2, 2025 at 1:48 PM EDT
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2001 file photo, firefighters make their way over the ruins of the World Trade Center through clouds of dust and smoke at ground zero in New York. With the Oct. 3, 2013 deadline looming, more than 32,000 people have applied to the federal compensation fund for people with illnesses that might be related to toxic fallout from the attacks, program officials said. (AP Photo/Stan Honda, Pool, File)
Stan Honda/AP
/
POOL AFP
In this Oct. 11, 2001 file photo, firefighters make their way over the ruins of the World Trade Center through clouds of dust and smoke at ground zero in New York.

Almost 25 years after the September 11 attacks, some first responders still show signs of post-traumatic stress disorder, according to a new study by researchers at Stony Brook Medicine and the World Trade Center Health and Wellness Program at Stony Brook University.

While most patients reported improvement in their PTSD symptoms, about one in 10 experienced persistent or worse symptoms years after the attacks, the median time before symptoms improved was between eight and 10  years.

“Clinicians and public health officials need to think long-term and anticipate a delayed peak in symptom burden following trauma," said Frank Mann, PhD, the study's lead researcher. "Continual monitoring for those exposed to trauma is key. Otherwise, a lot of folks are going to fall between the cracks.”

Mann said PTSD cut across all demographics, except occupation. Untrained volunteers like the office workers, reporters, and food vendors who pitched in to help dig through the rubble were more likely to experience lingering symptoms.

“They [untrained volunteers] don't go through any sort of formal training regimen to prepare themselves for these sorts of traumas," Mann said. "They also don't tend to have as much experience dealing with traumas like a firefighter or a police officer, or an EMS worker would.”

They studied almost 13,000 participants over 20 years, beginning in 2002.

Tags
Long Island News September 11thPTSDFirst Responders
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree D'Iorio serves as the Long Island Bureau Chief for WSHU.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio