CT first responders warn against lithium ion battery fires this holiday season

Fire experts are asking the public to stay alert for lithium ion battery fires this holiday season.

The batteries are found in popular gifts like cellphones, laptops, e-bikes and hoverboards.

And according to Fairfield Fire Marshal Phil Higgins, if used improperly, they can cause massive fires.

“These fires develop very quickly, you may not have as much time as you believe you do have,” Higgins said. “So early notification to 911 systems is critical. And also, making sure that you have working smoke detection in your home is an absolute must.”

Fairfield Assistant Fire Chief Schuyler Sherwood said the fires can be even more dangerous than non-lithium ion battery fires.

“These fires burn differently than other fires, they're hotter, there's a lot of energy stored in a very small spot and that energy is released very rapidly,” Sherwood said. “They're not like any other fire that we've been used to.”

The Connecticut Career Fire Chiefs Association hasreleased a PSA video to educate and inform the public about the dangers of lithium battery fires.

Experts say the best way to avoid a fire is to charge devices like phones and laptops on hard surfaces, not beds. Avoid leaving e-bikes and electric cars charging overnight.

And if you do think a fire is starting, get out of the home and call 911 immediately.

It is illegal to throw lithium ion batteries in the trash or recycling. Consult your municipal website to see where they can be disposed of near you. In Fairfield, that’s at the town’s transfer station.