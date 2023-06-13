Southold could give affordable housing priority to first responders

A proposed change to Southold’s housing code would prioritize first responders on its affordable housing registry. The goal is to address the town’s shortage of volunteer firefighters and EMTs.

Names are drawn out of the registry’s list of 500 to be notified about new affordable housing opportunities and housing lotteries.

The proposal would make first responders from anywhere in Suffolk County eligible for priority status on that list. An earlier attempt would have only applied to responders who are currently Southold residents.

The town’s struggle to recruit volunteers reflects a trend throughout Long Island’s East End. Officials say that is because of the cost of living in the area. The average price of a home in Southold is over $900,000.

Officials add many young people already work multiple jobs to support their families, and the training requirements for volunteers have become more difficult.

A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for July 18.