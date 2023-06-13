© 2023 WSHU
Long Island News

Southold could give affordable housing priority to first responders

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published June 13, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT
New York City has started the Behavioral Health Emergency Assistance Response Division, or B-HEARD, to provide more targeted care for those struggling with mental health issues. Here in March, an EMT worker cleans a gurney after transporting a suspected COVID-19 patient.
Spencer Platt
/
Getty Images
An EMT worker cleans a gurney after transporting a patient.

A proposed change to Southold’s housing code would prioritize first responders on its affordable housing registry. The goal is to address the town’s shortage of volunteer firefighters and EMTs.

Names are drawn out of the registry’s list of 500 to be notified about new affordable housing opportunities and housing lotteries.

The proposal would make first responders from anywhere in Suffolk County eligible for priority status on that list. An earlier attempt would have only applied to responders who are currently Southold residents.

The town’s struggle to recruit volunteers reflects a trend throughout Long Island’s East End. Officials say that is because of the cost of living in the area. The average price of a home in Southold is over $900,000.

Officials add many young people already work multiple jobs to support their families, and the training requirements for volunteers have become more difficult.

A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for July 18.

Tags
Long Island News Southoldaffordable housingFirst RespondersSabrina Garone
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone