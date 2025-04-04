9/11 advocates furious over cuts at WTC health program

The Donald Trump administration has continued to lay off thousands of federal workers, including workers at the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), one of the agencies that oversees the World Trade Center Health Program.

Advocates and survivors of the attacks on September 11, 2001, have reacted with concern and anger. The Citizens for the Extension of the James Zadroga Act, an organization dedicated to growing congressional support for survivors and their families, said “many aspects of the Health Program depend on NIOSH infrastructure which has now been eliminated.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Trade Center Health Program, which was created in 2011, serves over 125,000 first responders and survivors of the attacks. That includes those at the crash sites in Pennsylvania and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told USA Today that it is implementing a phased reorganization and has “focused personnel cuts on redundant or unnecessary administrative positions.”

Michael Barasch, an attorney who represents survivors of the attacks, said, “More people will die” due to the layoffs.

“We know from studies which are now going to be ending, that the 9/11 community was exposed to horrible carcinogens, and in fact, there have been 69 cancers linked to those carcinogens in the dust,” Barasch said. “Cancers have been elevated 9% to 41% higher than the general public. Yet because of this World Trade Center Health Program with its wonderful nurses and doctors, the mortality rate in the 9/11 community for people who get these cancers is much lower than the general public,” he continued, adding, “Early detection saves lives, and so do these great nurses and doctors.”

Barasch said he believes most of his clients appreciate the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency’s efforts to save money, but don’t support “using a ‘Musk machete’ instead of a scalpel to destroy a program that has shown zero fraud and has saved lives.”

Just like a similar plan in February, the cuts have drawn the ire of New York lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said they are deeply worried for the future of the Health Program.

U.S. Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY-02) said this week he is talking with the Trump administration about reinstating fired workers, including Dr. John Howard, the program’s longtime director.

Barusch, who said he loses two clients a day to 9/11-related illnesses, said there is frankly no room to save money in the World Trade Center health program.