A New Haven firefighter has died battling a house fire Wednesday.The city fire department received a mayday signal from firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr.…
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a warning for critical fire weather conditions across much of southern New England over the…
Smoke from California wildfires that's shrouding skies there is reaching all the way to parts of New England.Andy Edman, with the science and technology…
Stamford, Connecticut, will pay more than $6.5 million to settle one of three lawsuits filed by the family of three girls who died, along with their…
Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is calling for the creation of a national firefighter cancer registry. Schumer says as more chemicals are used in…
The Stamford Board of Finance voted 5-1 Tuesday night to approve an 11th-hour appropriation for $2.1M for a projected shortfall in several departments…