CT fire officials remind residents to stay safe over the holidays

WSHU | By Brian Scott-Smith
Published December 31, 2025 at 7:10 AM EST
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU

A new fire safety video has been released by the Connecticut State Fire Marshal's office to remind people to take extra precautions to prevent fires and burn injuries over the holiday season.

Lauri Volkert, Connecticut’s Fire Marshal, said the holiday season is a time of increased fire risk.

“We get super distracted while we’re cooking because we have a houseful of guests. We put lots of decorations closer to the heaters, and use lots of electric lights and wires that may be older,” Volkert said. “So, it’s really important that people take a few extra steps to make sure they’re decorating safely and staying attentive in the kitchen, whenever they’re cooking for a crowd.”

Volkert said people should also make sure they are not overloading electrical outlets and use power surge protectors, as well as have smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in every room of their house.

And for those who have real Christmas trees, be sure to water them regularly to prevent them from drying out and becoming a fire hazard.
Brian Scott-Smith
An award-winning freelance reporter/host for WSHU, Brian lives in southeastern Connecticut and covers stories for WSHU across the Eastern side of the state.
See stories by Brian Scott-Smith