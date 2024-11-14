© 2024 WSHU
Long Island officials investigate brush fires after firefighter charged with arson

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published November 14, 2024 at 12:16 PM EST
Flames from a brush fire.
Eric Thayer
/
AP
Flames from a brush fire.

Long Island officials say they’re investigating the cause of several brush fires after a volunteer firefighter was charged with arson for one of them.  

They allege Jonathan Quiles used burning cotton balls to spark a brush fire and a vehicle fire in Medford. 

Ray Tierney is the Suffolk County District Attorney. 

“There were a number of these very concerning brush fires, all similar in nature," Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said. "So we’re going to continue to look at that.”

Quiles has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer said he has a history of mental health issues. 

The charges come just days after the state enacted a burn ban due to high fire risk.
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
