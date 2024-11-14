Long Island officials investigate brush fires after firefighter charged with arson

Long Island officials say they’re investigating the cause of several brush fires after a volunteer firefighter was charged with arson for one of them.

They allege Jonathan Quiles used burning cotton balls to spark a brush fire and a vehicle fire in Medford.

Ray Tierney is the Suffolk County District Attorney.

“There were a number of these very concerning brush fires, all similar in nature," Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said. "So we’re going to continue to look at that.”

Quiles has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer said he has a history of mental health issues.

The charges come just days after the state enacted a burn ban due to high fire risk.