CT officials expect long fire season this fall

Officials at the scene of a brush fire in central Connecticut said they’re bracing for a long fall fire season in the state this year.

The first major fire of the season started in Berlin, Connecticut and had burned around 125 acres as of Wednesday morning. Officials said it was contained in a box.

Michael Kronick is a fire control officer with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. He was at the scene on Wednesday morning.

“It's going to be a long haul,” Kronick said. “It's my understanding there's no rain in the 10-day forecast, and the long-range forecast also shows no rain. This is the beginning days of probably a long fall fire season in the state of Connecticut.”

Kronick said DEEP will be on the scene at what’s being called the Hawthorne fire for at least a month.

He advised Connecticut residents to avoid using anything that could spark.

“Today, any spark is going to cause a fire. It is dry, it is windy,” Kronick said. “The fuels are receptive. Statewide, regardless of what industry, if you're working in construction, if you're doing something that makes sparks, don't do it today. No fire pits, I would even avoid using a gas grill today outside.”

As of Wednesday morning, no homes had been damaged, and no evacuation orders are in place in Berlin or surrounding towns.

A Wethersfield firefighter died in a utility task vehicle crash while working to put out the blaze on Tuesday night. Robert Sharkevich, 66, was one of four firefighters riding a UTV when it rolled over.

Gov. Ned Lamont directed flags to fly at half-staff in Sharkevich’s honor.

“I am very heartbroken to learn the news of the tragic loss of firefighter Sharkevich, who died while bravely and courageously responding to the brush fire at Lamentation Mountain in Berlin,” Lamont said in a statement. “His selfless dedication to public service and the safety of his community and the surrounding towns is nothing less than heroic.”

Fire crews from Maine have been deployed to provide aerial support in Berlin. The Connecticut National Guard is also expected to help.