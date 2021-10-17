Extreme Weather

-
Connecticut utility customers will get an average of $35 refunded on their bills from Eversource in December and January. It’s part of a $100 million…
Two new disaster recovery centers opened this week on Long Island to help residents affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.New York Governor Kathy…
Research shows extreme storms will have more of an impact on coastal erosion than sea-level rise. Suffolk County saw a rise in shootings this year…
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York said the federal infrastructure bill will help inland communities cope with heavy rainfall — once it passes the…
Connecticut State Police Sgt. Brian Mohl is dead after being swept away by a flash flood Thursday morning while the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped heavy…
Heavy rainfall and flash floods from the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought the Long Island Railroad to a standstill, while parts of Connecticut saw…
Parts of Connecticut saw near-record rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The storm also caused widespread outages.Norwalk reported more than 7…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said the state’s electricity utilities have been more efficient in restoring power following Tropical Storm Henri,…
Officials in New Haven, Connecticut, say the city missed the worst of Henri as the storm veered east Sunday and weakened from a hurricane to a tropical…
Tropical Storm Henri caused power outages and local flooding in Connecticut.Most of the power outages were reported in the New London County area close to…