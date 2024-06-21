Amid heat wave, Blumenthal calls for federal support for cooling infrastructure

Temperatures are expected to remain high this week — and throughout the summer.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said federal funding is needed for projects that keep communities cool.

“Whether it's cool pavements and cool roofs, better air conditioning and cooling centers, and public awareness, education about heat is so important, especially for people who are most vulnerable: our children and our seniors,” Blumenthal said. “We can do better.”

Blumenthal has co-sponsored a bill to direct $100 million in federal funding for the projects. It’s called the Preventing Health Emergencies And Temperature-related (HEAT) Illness and Deaths Act.

“We need to address climate change with practical, significant investment. And the way to help communities and simulate and incentivize better heat-directed measures is by providing funding, planning and leadership.”

The bill has been introduced in previous sessions.