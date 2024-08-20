Flood damage could take years to repair on Long Island's north shore

Neighborhoods on Long Island’s north shore are assessing the damage after torrential rains Sunday through Monday unleashed flash floods, burst dams and mudslides. Suffolk County officials estimate recovery efforts will cost over $50 million.

Two dams — at Mill Pond in Stony Brook and Blydenburgh Lake in Smithtown — burst, sending a deluge of water into nearby homes and roadways.

At a briefing in Blydenburgh County Park on Tuesday, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said the damage could take years to repair.

"This is a major catastrophe which was not expected," Romaine said. "If you listen to the news as I do, and the weather, we saw the storms affecting Long Island would be minor, and the major damage would be done in Connecticut. Well, those storms came south, and all of northern Suffolk suffered."

Connecticut got hit hard by flash floods and heavy rains. Two people lost their lives in floodwaters.

The damage prompted Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont to declare a state of emergency on Monday, and request a federal emergency declaration on Tuesday. The actions will free up and expedite resources to the affected areas.

His counterpart, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, has not declared a state of emergency.

"The state has been in regular contact with Suffolk County officials and is providing support to our local partners," a Hochul spokesperson said in a statement, adding that homeland security and emergency services staff are embedded in the local operations to provide support with shelters and supplies.

The Long Island chapter of the Red Cross said it's assisting dozens of affected residents, including in the Port Jefferson Station and Huntington areas.