Remnants of Hurricane Beryl could soak CT and NY for days

Connecticut and New York are preparing for days of heavy rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, a record-breaking storm now heading toward the Northeast.

Officials in both states warn residents to beware of sudden flooding from storms, and possibletornados in parts of New York and New England.

“Flash flooding is the biggest concern because just two feet of water can make your vehicle float away and sweep vehicles off roads and bridges,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said during an interview on Spectrum News on Wednesday morning, adding that statewide resources are ready to respond to intense weather events.

Some parts of Connecticut have had less rain this summer than in previous years, but the torrential downpours expected from Beryl could change that.

Beryl hit the Gulf Coast of Texas on Monday, dumping over a foot of rain and leaving millions without power. It was one of the earliest Category 4 and Category 5 hurricanes on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.