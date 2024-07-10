© 2024 WSHU
Remnants of Hurricane Beryl could soak CT and NY for days

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published July 10, 2024 at 3:13 PM EDT
A tree uprooted by the effects of Hurricane Beryl lies in a lawn.
Eric Gay
/
AP
A tree uprooted by the effects of Hurricane Beryl lies in a lawn.

Connecticut and New York are preparing for days of heavy rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, a record-breaking storm now heading toward the Northeast.

Officials in both states warn residents to beware of sudden flooding from storms, and possibletornados in parts of New York and New England.

“Flash flooding is the biggest concern because just two feet of water can make your vehicle float away and sweep vehicles off roads and bridges,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said during an interview on Spectrum News on Wednesday morning, adding that statewide resources are ready to respond to intense weather events.

Some parts of Connecticut have had less rain this summer than in previous years, but the torrential downpours expected from Beryl could change that.

Beryl hit the Gulf Coast of Texas on Monday, dumping over a foot of rain and leaving millions without power. It was one of the earliest Category 4 and Category 5 hurricanes on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
