Suffolk County warns residents to prepare for hurricanes, including pet care

Suffolk County officials reminded residents on Thursday how to prepare for extreme weather events, in the midst of a more active hurricane season than usual.

Emergency "go" bags should contain medical information about all family members —including pets — along with prescription medications, a flashlight and nonperishable food and water.

Noting that it's been 12 years since Superstorm Sandy devastated the region, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine urged residents to take the threat of hurricanes and flooding seriously.

"The best way we get ready for it is to prepare for it," Romaine said.

To sign up for emergency notifications, text the phrase “Suffolk alerts” to 67283.

Leg. Dominick Thorne, chair of the Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Medical Services & Preparedness Committee, said it's critical for residents to heed evacuation orders.

"There's a reason why we're doing it," Thorne said. "We cannot simply endanger our fire and EMS folks because you refuse to evacuate. And there may come a point in any storm where we physically can't do it.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has warned this hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, is extremely active.