Murphy says Trump cuts to NWS may be responsible for Texas death toll

As the search for survivors continues in Texas after this weekend’s devastating flood, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) is questioning whether cuts to the National Weather Service may have contributed to the death toll.

“This is obviously a moment to focus on search and rescue, but we wouldn't be doing our job if we didn't ask questions right now,” Murphy said.

More than 100 people are dead, according to Texas officials, with more than 150 still missing. Some residents and lawmakers have criticized the warnings leading up to the flood.

Multiple positions at the National Weather Service were unfilled as the water rose in Texas, including two top officials at the San Antonio weather forecasting office.

In total, the weather service has lost around 600 employees to federal layoffs and buyouts.

“It's possible that Donald Trump's policies had something to do with the level of death and destruction in Texas,” Murphy said. “This was an exceptional weather event. There is no question that there were going to be deaths. But did there have to be as many as there were?”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has pushed back on claims that cuts to the NWS impacted the response.

“That was an act of God,” Leavitt said. “It’s not the administration’s fault that the flood hit when it did. But there were early and consistent warnings, and again, the National Weather Service did its job.”

Some meteorologists and experts interviewed by Politico said timely warnings were issued, but they may have been ignored due to the storm's timing and the frequency of flood warnings in the area.