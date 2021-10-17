-
Connecticut is showing strong signs of recovery from the pandemic, according to a jobs report from the Department of Labor.The report said the state has…
Latino workers have sued a manufacturer in Eastford, Connecticut, over alleged wage theft and racial discrimination.The complaint filed this week on…
Connecticut lost 1,500 jobs in October. But its unemployment rate remains unchanged at 3.6%, the same as the national average. That’s according to figures…
Long Island started 2019 with a record number of jobs, but its growth rate is still behind the state average.Data from the New York Department of Labor…
About a dozen people protested in front of the Matsu sushi restaurant in Westport, Connecticut on Wednesday, chanting, “What do we want? Justice. When do…
A Connecticut foundation says economic inequality is creating stark disparities in education and employment opportunities for young people across…