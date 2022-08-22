Town of East Hampton employees set to receive one-time payment to offset inflation

The Town of East Hampton will issue a one-time payment of up to $2,500 to employees aimed to help reduce economic stress caused by inflation and retain employment.

The town board voted on Thursday, August 18 to approve the one-time stimulus check, citing their concern for how inflation and rising living expenses is impacting quality of life for town employees in the Hamptons.



The average per capita income in East Hampton from 2016 to 2020 was $69,212, about 60% higher than the average in the state, according to the U.S Census Bureau.

The average cost of living index in East Hampton is 272.9, significantly higher than the state average index of 120.5 and the national average index of 100.

Board members are also worried about the possible negative impact rising cost of living could have on the town’s “employee recruitment and retention efforts.”

“Rising prices for essentials due to inflation have strained the budgets of our town employees, who continue to provide the essential services needed by East Hampton residents,” said Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc in a statement.

As of Sept. 10, most full-time East Hampton employees working at least 30 hours per week will be eligible for the one-time payment. Those not eligible include elected officials, appointed board members, members of the East Hampton Town Police Superior Officers Association bargaining unit and the chief of police.

The payments will be based on the number of hours an employee works.

