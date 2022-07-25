© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Data shows Long Island is lagging in job growth compared to the rest of New York

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published July 25, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT
Gotham Restaurant
Brittainy Newman
/
AP
Sway Quinto cooks in the kitchen at Gotham restaurant on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in New York.

Employment data shows Long Island is lagging in job growth compared to the rest of New York and the rest of the country.

According to the New York State Department of Labor, Long Island is showing an annual job growth rate of 3%. It had just over 39,000 more jobs last month than it did a year ago.

But it’s been a slow climb to return to pre-pandemic levels. The island has about 42,000 less jobs than it had in June of 2019.

The state’s year-over-year private sector job growth rate is 5.7%, while the rest of the nation’s is over 4.8%.

Officials said these numbers are not cause for concern, and the local economy is actually in a good position.

Jobs in leisure and hospitality on Long Island have shown some of the largest growth, adding close to 11,000 jobs last month, mostly in bars and restaurants. That brings the sector to just 2% below pre-pandemic levels.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
