A patchwork of states have joined in an effort to modernize transportation along the East Coast and reduce gas emissions that contribute to climate…
Electric cars could be sold directly in Connecticut under a bill proposed in the state general assembly as part of the latest push from lawmakers and…
New York will spend more than $700 million on new initiatives to reduce vehicle emissions by 2050, including building public charging stations for…
Connecticut plans to provide incentives for low-income residents to afford electric vehicles, as part of its goal to have a zero-emission vehicle…
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says it wants 500,000 electric vehicles on state roadways by 2030.That announcement is…
Senator Chuck Schumer has introduced legislation that would subsidize car owners as they transition from gas-powered to all-electric vehicles. Transit…
State lawmakers say negotiations are underway between electric carmaker Tesla Motors and Connecticut auto dealers to see if they can finally reach a…
The electric car company Tesla plans to open a new service center on a vacant commercial plot in Smithtown.It’s part of the effort by the company to…
Tesla is hoping its fourth try is the charm as it once again lobbies Connecticut lawmakers to pass legislation that would allow it to sell its electric…
Electric vehicles, or EVs, make up a tiny fraction of the cars sold in New England. But new state policies — and a big cash infusion from the settlement…