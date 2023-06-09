Blumenthal tells car manufacturers to keep installing AM radios

AM radios are in danger of losing their spot in American vehicles.

Electric vehicle manufacturers have said the new engines can interfere with AM radio sound, but U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) isn’t buying it.

Blumenthal introduced the “AM For Every Vehicle Act,” which would direct the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to require car manufacturers to keep AM radios in their vehicles without additional fees.

He said they are necessary to keep Americans informed and safe.

“I say I'm happy to put up with those crackling or interrupted signals,” Blumenthal said. “Just let me keep my AM radio in my car.”

“Major car manufacturers have no need to get rid of AM radio,” Blumenthal continued. “If they have the technology to make electric cars, they can keep an AM radio.”

Volkswagen, BMW, Tesla and Mazda are among the manufacturers that have said they will stop installing AM radios.

Connecticut Broadcasters Association President Mike Ryan said AM stations can remain on the air through any weather emergency, making them vital for safety during emergencies.

“In places with poor cell service and sparse broadband, AM radio is the primary way that people stay in contact with their communities,” Ryan said. “During severe weather and other emergencies, local AM radio stations provide news and up-to-the-minute reports about what's going on.”

Blumenthal’s legislation is bipartisan and bicameral.

WSHU transmits on three AM signals.