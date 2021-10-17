Election 2015

-
Republicans and Democrats in the State Senate both have victories to point to in last night’s election results. Following a landslide win, former Broome…
Joe Ganim, the convicted former mayor of Bridgeport who reclaimed his old seat in a surprising political comeback Tuesday, must now rebuild relationships…
Voters in Bridgeport have returned former mayor and convicted felon Joe Ganim to office.He won reelection with nearly 60 percent of the vote in unofficial…
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone won reelection last night. He defeated Republican candidate James O’Connor despite leaving most of his campaign war…
Bridgeport Mayor:Former mayor and ex-convict Joe Ganim defeated challengers Mary Jane Foster and Enrique Torres.Hartford Mayor:Democrat Luke Bronin…
A former member of Congress who set his sights on becoming the First Selectman of Stonington, Connecticut has won.Former U.S. Representative Rob Simmons…
A former Rhodes scholar who worked in the administrations of both President Barack Obama and Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will be the next mayor of…
Ex-convict Joe Ganim has declared victory in his bid to retake the Bridgeport mayor's office five years after his release from federal prison.The Democrat…
Connecticut polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more info, or to find your polling place, go to the Connecticut Secretary of the State's website.New…
There’s only one political race Tuesday that directly effects New York State government, and that’s a special election for a State Senate seat in the…