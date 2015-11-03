Democrat Luke Bronin Wins Hartford Mayoral Race

A former Rhodes scholar who worked in the administrations of both President Barack Obama and Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will be the next mayor of Hartford.

Thirty-six-year-old attorney Luke Bronin defeated Republican Theodore "Ted'' Cannon and petitioning candidates Joel Cruz, Jr. and Patrice Smith on Tuesday.

Malloy said Bronin had won the race.

A political novice, Bronin managed to defeat the incumbent mayor, Pedro Segarra, in September's Democratic primary. Hartford is an overwhelmingly Democratic city, and candidates who win primaries usually win the election.

Bronin was largely raised in Greenwich and moved to the state capital in 2006. He later left in 2009 to work in Washington, D.C. and Afghanistan. He returned to the city in 2013, where he lives with his family.

In his campaign, Bronin called for improving the city's neighborhood schools, boosting economic development, tackling crime, and addressing a drop in police staffing.