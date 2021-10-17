-
The Derby Police Department will receive up to $122,000 from the city to equip officers with body cameras and dashboard cameras.This comes as part of…
A former mayor is suing the city of Derby, Connecticut, over changes made to his retirement fund.Alan Schlesinger claims city officials breached a…
The Derby, Connecticut, police department said it needs funding from the city government to pay for body cameras for its officers.Derby Police Chief…
The lack of footage for a police shooting involving a white Derby, Connecticut, officer and a Black man is drawing attention to the cost of body…
In Connecticut, few details have been released after a Derby police officer shot a suspect in Ansonia without being captured on video due to the lack of…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., says an immigrant facing deportation to Guatemala has been granted a two-year stay of deportation, but he was…
An undocumented resident of Derby, Connecticut, has 30 days to win a legal fight to keep from being deported. Supporting him are some of Connecticut’s…