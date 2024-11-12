The Shelton-Derby Bridge makeover is complete.

It now has two lanes of traffic going into Shelton and one going into Derby, with bike and pedestrian lanes in each direction. Solar-powered streetlamps that match the ones at the Riverwalk Park in downtown Shelton line both sides of the bridge.

State Representative Jason Perillo (R-Shelton) credited bipartisan collaboration between the state and federal governments with achieving the goal.

“This is such a historic bridge that really connects such important history, not just for the valley, but for the state of Connecticut,” Perillo said.

The original wooden bridge was built in 1831, almost 200 years ago. According to former United Way CEO Jack Walsh, it was rebuilt after it washed away in 1857 and again in 1890.

The upgrades took three and a half years. According to the state Department of Transportation, the federal government spent $8.3 million and the state spent $4.1 million.

Lamont said the refurbished bridge proves that the Naugatuck River Valley is moving in the right direction.

“I see, you know, hundreds of new housing units people want to live in the valley,” Lamont said. “They're coming back, our cities are coming to life, and bridges like this are just symbolic of the investments we're making.”

Construction around the highway ramps in downtown Derby is expected to finish next summer.