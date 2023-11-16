New CT fuel cell park to power 10,000 homes

North America's second largest fuel cell park is open — and it's located in Derby, Connecticut.

Fuel cells convert natural gas into electricity with low emissions. A park is defined by a space with more than one cell. Derby’s new park has 10.

Jason Few is the president and CEO of FuelCell Energy, the global company based in Connecticut that owns the park. He said the park will soon power more than 10,000 homes in the area.

“This project is special for us because first it demonstrates what happens around innovation when the public and private sector come together and work in tandem,” Few said. “And secondly, because it showcases the fact that the state of Connecticut has been a leader in clean energy policy for many years.”

Molly Ingram / WSHU Governor Ned Lamont shakes hands with FuelCell CEO Jason Few at the opening of their Derby FuelCell park.

The park will power Eversource and United Illuminating homes.

Gov. Ned Lamont toured the facility, and said he looks forward to the environmental impact it will have.

“I love what fuel cell means,” Lamont told a group of about 100 Eversource, Avingrid, FuelCell and PURA professionals at the grand opening on Thursday. "In terms of really renewable, clean energy, what you're able to do for 10,000 homes here in the greater Derby area. What this means in terms of making a little step forward to where we want to be.”

Lamont signed an executive order in 2019 that sets a goal for the state to use 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040. At the fuel cell opening, he said the state has been held back by supply chain issues, but that was still a realistic goal.