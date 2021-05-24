Connecticut City Struggles To Find Cash For Police Body Cameras Following Unrecorded Shooting

The Derby, Connecticut, police department said it needs funding from the city government to pay for body cameras for its officers.

Derby Police Chief Gerald Narowski said the department has settled on a vendor but would need $120,000 to pay for the technology.

Andrew Baklik is the city’s chief of staff. He told the New Haven Register the city government doesn’t have a lot of money and is hoping for state funding to offset the costs or the purchase may be put off to the next fiscal year.

The body camera discussion comes weeks after a Derby police officer shot a man who was accused of shooting at a passing car. The officer did not have a body camera.

Officials for the police department say the incident did not impact the decision.