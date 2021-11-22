Connecticut receives a $12M federal grant to upgrade the Derby train station

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has been awarded a $12 million federal grant to upgrade the Derby train station. The improvements will increase rail trips to the Naugatuck Valley town.

The federal money for the Derby-Shelton Intermodal Transportation Center Project would upgrade the station, add seven additional weekday trains, increase bus service and add electric vehicle charging stations. It would also improve bike and pedestrian safety and connectivity to downtown Derby.

Governor Ned Lamont said it’s a down payment to help make the Naugatuck Valley more attractive to investors.

“I think there’s extraordinary potential right here, and I think a lot of the business community is beginning to see that. And that’s what we mean by investment. That's what you mean by down payment. Make sure these are things that pay dividends down the road, and I think this is what this transportation system is all about today,” Lamont said.

The grant is from a $1 billion discretionary fund administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation.