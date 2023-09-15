Recount results are in: DiGiovanni wins Derby Republican primary

The Derby recount results are in, and Alderman Gino DiGiovanni has won the Republican mayoral primary.

Tuesday’s initial count put the candidates within 20 votes of each other, triggering an automatic recount.

But the Friday recount showed no change. Gino DiGiovanni, who faces four federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, beat incumbent Mayor Richard Dziekan by 10 votes.

Only 394 Republicans voted in the primary — a turnout of 31% of eligible voters. Only registered Republicans were allowed to participate.

DiGiovanni received 202 votes and Dziekan received 192 votes.

Dziekan was first elected in 2017. Derby mayors serve two-year terms.

The two candidates will face off again in November, with Dziekan running unaffiliated.