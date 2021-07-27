Derby Pays More Than $100K To Secure Body Cameras For Police Department
The Derby Police Department will receive up to $122,000 from the city to equip officers with body cameras and dashboard cameras.
This comes as part of Connecticut’s new police accountability law, which passed after a Minneapolis officer murdered George Floyd.
The law requires the equipment to be installed and officers trained by July 2022.
The state will also reimburse the city for half of its initial investment in the equipment.