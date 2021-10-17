-
Negotiations over President Joe Biden’s infrastructure agreement with Congress are met with demands to eliminate a $10,000 cap on state and local…
-
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants the federal government to help develop a Lyme disease vaccine.Schumer said Suffolk County is one of the…
-
Legislation proposed in the U.S. Senate would increase penalties for companies that use illegal robocalls.New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten…
-
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has asked the Internal Revenue Service to allow commuters to access money that was deducted from their paychecks…
-
Starting this week, families who lost loved ones from COVID-19 can now get help with funeral expenses through the Federal Emergency Management…
-
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer from New York has thrown his support behind a bill to combat the surge in anti-Asian hate crimes during the COVID-19…
-
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus relief and stimulus bill approved by Democrats in his chamber will send…
-
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told transportation advocates in his home state of New York on Monday that he will continue to push for a $1.5…
-
U.S. Senator Charles Schumer of New York said he will prioritize a COVID-19 state and local aid package as incoming Senate Majority Leader. Schumer and…
-
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York has added his voice to a growing chorus of calls for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th…