Long Island News

Schumer declares "war on ticks" with $160 million research fund

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published June 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT
Black-legged ticks, also known as deer ticks, can carry Lyme disease.
Kenneth H Thomas
/
Science Source/Getty Images
Black-legged ticks, also known as deer ticks, can carry Lyme disease.

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) visited Long Island Monday where he called for a "war on ticks."

Experts say a mild winter and an increased number of deer have allowed Long Island's tick population to skyrocket.

“Ticks are a real public health worry across the nation and here on Long Island, but we want to spend our summers outside, not in hiding," Schumer said.

$160 million in federal dollars will support tick research, surveillance and education in Nassau and Suffolk counties. 

Schumer said some of the money could also be used to help finish up a Lyme disease vaccine.

"We are closer than ever to a Lyme disease vaccine, the most prevalent of the tick-borne diseases, along with advancing research on treatments and funding awareness campaigns, but more needs to be done," Schumer said.

Long Island News Chuck SchumerTicksLyme DiseaseNassau CountySuffolk CountySabrina Garone
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
