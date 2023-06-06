Schumer declares "war on ticks" with $160 million research fund

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) visited Long Island Monday where he called for a "war on ticks."

Experts say a mild winter and an increased number of deer have allowed Long Island's tick population to skyrocket.

“Ticks are a real public health worry across the nation and here on Long Island, but we want to spend our summers outside, not in hiding," Schumer said.

$160 million in federal dollars will support tick research, surveillance and education in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Schumer said some of the money could also be used to help finish up a Lyme disease vaccine.

"We are closer than ever to a Lyme disease vaccine, the most prevalent of the tick-borne diseases, along with advancing research on treatments and funding awareness campaigns, but more needs to be done," Schumer said.