Blumenthal, Schumer invoke obscure law to force release of Epstein files

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) from New York and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D) from Connecticut are trying to force the Justice Department to release the Epstein files. They’re using the little-known “Rule of Five” law.

The century-old statute states that five senators on the Homeland Security Committee can force the executive branch to comply with a request for records.

Schumer said they’re using the law to force transparency.

“Our request covers all documents, files, evidence and other materials in possession of the DOJ and the FBI related to the case of the United States versus Jeffrey Epstein,” Schumer said. “While protecting the victim's identities can and must be of top importance, the public has a right to know who enabled, knew of or participated in one of the most heinous sex trafficking operations in history.”

The conversation about Epstein has grown increasingly loud over the last month. President Donald Trump and his allies made releasing the files related to the convicted sex offender a top priority on the campaign trail. Last month, the MAGA base exploded when the DOJ said there was no evidence of a client list, despite Attorney General Pam Bondi previously claiming it was sitting on her desk.

Trump has told his supporters to drop the conversation. Democrats have used it as an opportunity to appeal to Republicans.

“What's at stake here is more than the president's promises,” Blumenthal said. “It's the credibility of our justice system, and the question whether there was proper criminal prosecution, whether it was complete and full, whether it was accurate, and what additional facts the American people are entitled to know.”

Schumer said he hopes Republicans will support the request. However, if the Trump administration ignores it, the Democrats can sue.