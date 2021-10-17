-
A local Connecticut child welfare agency participated in a program run by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) to improve the services they provide to LGBTQ+…
The night before 11-year-old Ella was admitted to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in early May, her father Sean thought his daughter’s mood seemed…
Connecticut’s child welfare agency is funding access to over 60 mental health care providers who offer evidence-based practices to help children cope…
Connecticut-based Save the Children says the U.S. is on par with developing nations when it comes to protecting children. On Wednesday the organization…
Connecticut lawmakers heard testimony this week in support of a bill that seeks to combat child obesity at an early age.The legislation would increase…
A new report says Connecticut’s tax system is unfriendly to many caring for dependents.The advocacy group Connecticut Voices for Children published the…