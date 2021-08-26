© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Child Welfare Agency Gets LGBTQ+ Training From Human Rights Campaign

WSHU | By John Kane
Published August 26, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT
rainbow-flag-4426296_1920.jpg
Image by SatyaPrem from Pixabay
/

A local Connecticut child welfare agency participated in a program run by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) to improve the services they provide to LGBTQ+ youth.

The North American Family Institute of Connecticut works with youth and families, including those in foster care. The HRC said the agency achieved “solid foundation for inclusion” in it’s training report.

The HRC training program called “All Children, All Families” supports efforts to achieve safety and well-being by improving practice with LGBTQ+ youth and families.

According to HRC, one out of three youth in foster care is LGBTQ+ and these youth report higher rates of mistreatment.

John Kane
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island.
