CT now requires Medicaid to pay for genetic testing for critical ill infants

A new law makes Connecticut the 13th state to require Medicaid coverage for rapid whole-genome sequencing for some critically ill infants.

The law will ensure that not only the wealthy can afford advanced genome sequencing for critically ill infants, according to state Representative Jillian Gilchrest, co-chair of the Human Services Committee that sponsored the law.

Ebong Udoma CT State Representative Jillian Gilchrest (D-West Hartford), House Chair Human Services Committee

“What was surprising to learn is that for some families in the state of Connecticut, they had access to the whole genome sequencing, but for families who are on Medicaid in the state of Connecticut, they did not,” she said at a news briefing at UConn Health in Farmington on Thursday.

“So, this is both an equity issue and also just an issue of kindness,” she said.

Rapid whole-genome sequencing delivers an accurate diagnosis more quickly for undiagnosed chronically ill children, especially those with rare diseases and suspected genetic disorders, health care experts said.

“Now, here in Connecticut, we can actually get the best test done,” said Dr. Dr. Juan Carlos Salazar, head of Connecticut Children’s Hospital at UConn Health.

“We can get whole-genome sequencing which a few years ago was not possible. Now it's possible, and we can get it done within a few hours. And it would be paid for by Medicaid, which is something that I applaud our legislators for actually getting it done,” he said.

The sequencing costs about $4,500 and can be done in a few hours.