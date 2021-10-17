-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said the FDA should take action after a report from an independent testing lab in New Haven regarding a…
-
Lawmakers from the town of Huntington want more oversight of potentially hazardous chemicals at the Northport Power Plant on Long Island. New York State…
-
Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory has won a $750,000 grant from TD Bank to support its new cancer research facility.The award is part of the TD Ready…
-
The New York State Health Department says three communities in Suffolk County have elevated rates of leukemia, and lung, bladder, and thyroid cancers.…
-
A new report by the American Lung Association shows lung cancer patients in Connecticut and New York are among the earliest to be diagnosed and have some…
-
Some of the world’s top cancer researchers and doctors will meet at Yale Law School this week to figure out how to remove legal barriers to treatment.The…
-
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton will have surgery to remove a benign cyst in his brain. Boughton is expected to make a full recovery.In a statement, the mayor…
-
The first gas station in the nation dedicated to help fund cancer research has opened in Freeport, Long Island. GivnGo will give a penny from every gallon…
-
A key committee for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a first-of-its-kind recommendation this week, unanimously signing off on an experimental…
-
According to the Melanoma Foundation of New England, the Northeast has seen a decline in melanoma cases and deaths, even as skin cancer rates have risen…