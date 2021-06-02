Blumenthal: FDA Must Act To Curtail Cancer-Causing Chemical In Some Sunscreens

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said the FDA should take action after a report from an independent testing lab in New Haven regarding a chemical found in some sunscreen.

According to the analysis by Valisure, several sunscreens contain unhealthy amounts of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.

Blumenthal said despite the report, the benefits of using sunscreen far outweigh the risks.

“Use sunscreen. Sunscreen is life saving. Sunscreen helps prevent skin cancer. Sunscreen is vital for your family, most especially your children,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal said the FDA should define benzene limits better and reduce the risk of benzene contamination in the manufacturing process.