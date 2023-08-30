Connecticut firefighters will have expanded benefits in October

Connecticut firefighters with cancer will have expanded benefits beginning Oct. 1.

The new law will give firefighters a rebuttable presumption. That means if they get cancer, doctors and insurance companies will assume it was caused by dangerous working conditions like chemical exposure.

They will then be able to receive workers compensation.

Connecticut was the second to last state in the country without this law. Gov. Ned Lamont said it’s about time one passed.

“You've been our partner running into these burning buildings, we’re your partners going forward to help you get through this and come back,” Lamont said.

International Association of Fire Fighters District 3 Vice President Jay Colbert said the new law will also give benefits to the families of firefighters who die due to job-related illnesses.

“If we contract cancer, and we ought to succumb to it, we need to know that our children and our wives and our significant others left behind will be taken care of,” Colbert said.

Seventy-five percent of firefighter line of duty deaths in the country are due to occupational cancer.

To be eligible for benefits, firefighters must have been diagnosed with any condition of cancer affecting the brain or the skeletal, digestive, endocrine, respiratory, lymphatic, reproductive, urinary or hematological systems. They must not have used cigarettes for 15 years before the diagnosis, and have worked for at least five years.

They also must have had a physical exam before becoming a firefighter that shows they did not already have cancer.

The legislation passed last session as part of the budget.