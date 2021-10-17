-
Suffolk County has established a public campaign finance board to oversee the distribution of public money to political campaigns.Suffolk County Executive…
-
Suffolk County’s police union spent millions of dollars on political donations that skirted campaign finance laws and contradicted their tax statements,…
-
When Nancy Goroff won her Democratic primary in July she had a bit more than $300,000 cash on hand. Her opponent Lee Zeldin had eight times that.$20…
-
Connecticut’s Public Campaign Finance Program started a decade ago. A new report from a non partisan nonprofit, called Common Cause, says it should be a…
-
Earlier this week, the state’s public campaign finance commission issued a plan to allow candidates for state offices to receive public matching grants…
-
The state’s public campaign finance commission voted on a package of bills that would enact a public matching donor program, and put strict new limits on…
-
Reform groups say they are dismayed with the direction of a commission appointed by Governor Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders to implement a public…
-
Some members of a commission that’s creating the rules for a public campaign finance system for state elected offices are concerned that the plans being…
-
New York State Senator Phil Boyle wants to prohibit candidates from spending taxpayer dollars on negative campaign ads. That includes mailers, television…
-
A commission formed to create a public campaign financing system for New York elections reversed course last week, during a vote on how to structure a…