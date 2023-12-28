© 2023 WSHU
Hochul vetoes NY's public campaign finance law

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published December 28, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST
Governor Kathy Hochul signed five pieces of legislation in New York City to provide support to 9/11 victims, survivors and their loved ones
governor.ny.gov
Governor Kathy Hochul signed five pieces of legislation.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul shot down a priority of her fellow Democrats to overhaul how elections are financed in the Empire State.

The campaign finance reforms passed by the state Legislature would have allowed candidates who received donations of up to $250 to get matching public funds at a rate of up to 12 to 1. It would also make it harder to qualify for the matching funds because candidates would need a higher number of individual donors.

In a memo accompanying her veto, Hochul wrote the bill would “reduce the impact of small donors on elections." That's the same sentiment that many of the bill's detractors share, who said campaign finance reforms are meant to boost grassroots campaigns, but this one would only empower mega-donors.

Advocates for campaign finance reform urgedHochul to veto it earlier this month on the grounds it would weaken existing campaign finance laws.

Long Island News Kathy HochulCampaign FinanceCampaign DonationsNew York State
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio