CT’s nationally-regarded campaign finance program turns 20

Running for office is expensive. In Connecticut, the Citizen’s Election Program helps prospective candidates publicly finance their campaigns to keep out private money.

Connecticut got the nickname “corrupticut” in the early 2000s. It was in response to former Governor John Rowland’s (R) corruption scandal, in which he had accepted personal favors, like house renovations, in exchange for state contracts.

Rowland spent 10 months in federal prison. He was recently pardoned by President Donald Trump.

“Corrupticut” summed up how much the state felt during the scandal, like the notion that lobbyists could buy politicians.

Chris Donovan (D) was the speaker of the state House at the time.

“20 years ago, we faced a crisis in our democracy,” Donovan said at a recent event about the state’s campaign laws. “Our governor resigned in disgrace, over money and politics.”

In response to the scandal, former Governor Jodi Rell (R) and lawmakers passed the country’s first comprehensive campaign finance reform, and the Citizens' Election Program was born.

The CEP, which recently celebrated its 20-year anniversary, helps pay for campaigns using unclaimed property and voluntary donations. In exchange, candidates agree to tougher disclosure requirements and smaller donation limits.

To qualify in 2024, State Senate candidates had to raise around $17,000 from at least 300 people in their district. If they were approved, and were running as and against a major party candidate, they got $124,000. Numbers were significantly lower for State Representative candidates, who represent smaller areas.

State Representative Matt Blumenthal (D-Stamford) chairs the Government Administration and Elections Committee and uses the program.

“I can't tell you the look of envy and anger I see on state legislators in other states' faces when I describe my fundraising process,” Blumenthal said. “They are so jealous, not only personally, but because they understand how it keeps improper influence and big money and special interests from unduly influencing our politics.”

More than four out of five eligible candidates have used the fund since the state created it.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart (R) is trying to qualify to use the fund to run for governor. She’s raised $200,000, but she still needs to raise $350,000.

Stewart is the first gubernatorial hopeful in years to use it. She talked about it at her exploratory campaign kickoff in January.

“I don't have the means to finance my own campaign, to write a check for millions of dollars to do this,” Stewart said.

Connecticut’s program is regarded as a national model for clean campaign finances. Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas, who has used the fund, says she hears from colleagues around the country.

“People often approach me from states in the Midwest and the west and the south to find out how we keep money out of our elections, and when I speak with other secretaries who tell me they had to raise $20 million to run for the job, they listen with open ears to find out how we've been able to do it differently.”

Other states offer campaign finance programs, too. But Connecticut is one of the few to offer it for all state offices.

This session, lawmakers passed bipartisan reforms to parts of the CEP. The bill would speed up the post-election audit process and require faster updates and guidelines for campaigns. It’s waiting for a signature from the governor.

The bill would also give lawmakers a say in who controls the State Elections Enforcement Commission — that agency was created after Watergate.

That part of the bill has faced pushback from some voter rights groups, who say the commission should remain independent from the legislature.

Supportive lawmakers argue they represent the will of their constituents and, therefore, deserve a say in the process.