New Haven Mayor Elicker’s reelection campaign expected to qualify for public money

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker files his first reelection campaign finance report this week. It is expected to show that he has raised enough money to qualify for public financing.

The New Haven Democracy Fund requires a mayoral candidate to raise small dollar donations from at least 200 city residents.

Elicker has raised $54,000 from about 340 donors since he launched his campaign a month ago, according to the mayor’s campaign. And nearly 70% of those donors are New Haven residents.

The public campaign finance fund provides a grant of $23,000 to qualifying candidates and matches the first $35 of each donation from a New Haven resident 2-to-1.

The matching funds will bring the total raised by Elicker in December to more than $90,000.

Elicker is seeking reelection to a third term as mayor. He is facing a primary challenge from a fellow Democrat, Tom Goldenberg.