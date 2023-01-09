© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

New Haven Mayor Elicker’s reelection campaign expected to qualify for public money

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published January 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST
elicker
Office of New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker files his first reelection campaign finance report this week. It is expected to show that he has raised enough money to qualify for public financing.

The New Haven Democracy Fund requires a mayoral candidate to raise small dollar donations from at least 200 city residents.

Elicker has raised $54,000 from about 340 donors since he launched his campaign a month ago, according to the mayor’s campaign. And nearly 70% of those donors are New Haven residents.

The public campaign finance fund provides a grant of $23,000 to qualifying candidates and matches the first $35 of each donation from a New Haven resident 2-to-1.

The matching funds will bring the total raised by Elicker in December to more than $90,000.

Elicker is seeking reelection to a third term as mayor. He is facing a primary challenge from a fellow Democrat, Tom Goldenberg.

Tags
Connecticut News Justin ElickerNew HavenNew Haven Democratic Mayoral PrimaryCampaign FinancePublic FinancingEbong UdomaConnecticut
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma