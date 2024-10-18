CT congressional Democrats surpass Republican challengers in fundraising

Connecticut’s incumbent Democrats, led by U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), are significantly raising more money and outspending their Republican challengers in congressional races this year.

According to Open Secrets, a Washington, D.C.-based nonpartisan organization that tracks political money, Murphy raised more than $14 million and had $8 million on hand, while his opponent, Republican Matt Corey, had raised only $152,000.

It’s not a surprise, said Paul Hernnson, a UConn political scientist.

“The best challenger is a politician. And running against a strong incumbent could be the death of your political career," Hernnson said.

“So you often get a candidate who is not a top-tier candidate," he added. "And that candidate who is not top-tier has difficulty raising money. And I think that’s what’s happening in the Connecticut Senate race.”

He said that’s also the case in the House races, except for the 5th Congressional District.

In that race, incumbent Democrat Jahana Hayes is in a rematch with Republican George Logan, who she narrowly defeated two years ago.

“It's the only one in the state that’s even close to having any kind of competition, so that’s the explanation there,” Hernnson said.

Hayes had raised $3.5 million by Sept. 30 compared to $2.2 million raised by Logan.

It’s also the only race in the state that has attracted national campaign money.